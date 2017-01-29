28 Jan 2017Templderry student Joanne Shanahan was recently awarded a PhD in Philosophy from the University Limerick after she completed a thesis on Parkinson's disease.
27 Jan 2017Residents of The Beggars Seat in Ballinaclough, Nenagh, and also Birdhill and The Ragg, will benefit from a more reliable and secure water supply as a result of an investment of €600,000 by Irish Water to replace...
26 Jan 2017'The Bog Queen' will be on show at Upperchurch Community Centre this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 27th, 28th and 29th, starting each night at 8pm.
26 Jan 2017Ormond CCÉ are kicking off 2017 with a day of traditional music workshops and entertainment.
26 Jan 2017A grant of up to €1,000 per trainer, which will be paid on a pre-approval and reimbursement basis, is being made available for specified promotional purposes
26 Jan 2017Head Coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women's squad, sponsored by Aon, for the Women's Six Nations Championship 2017.
25 Jan 2017The intern roles are available in HRI Marketing and Tote Ireland, a subsidiary of HRI, and will be based in HRI’s head office in Ballymany, The Curragh, Co Kildare. Interns will also be placed in Fairyhouse,...
24 Jan 2017The Committee will hear presentations from the Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey and the CEO of Sport Ireland, John Treacy as well as James Galvin, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport (FIS).