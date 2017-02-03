Call to take part in Nenagh's St Patrick's Day parade

Call to take part in Nenagh's St Patrick's Day parade
03 Feb 2017Preparations are well underway for this year's parade and entries are now being invited.read more

Ormond Historical Society lecture on the story of Churchill's Tipp man

03 Feb 2017The Ormond Historical Society's February lecture will take place in Nenagh next Monday and will focus on the intriguing story of Winston Churchill’s Templemore-born right-hand man, Brendan Bracken.

Tractor run for Ballycommon Sponsored Ride this Sunday

02 Feb 2017A tractor and classic car run will set out from Ballycommon village this Sunday as the curtain raises on another sponsored horse ride for a very good cause.

'Troubled Bachelors' in Ardcroney

01 Feb 2017Friday February 3rd sees the Ardcroney Players take to the stage with their 2017 production 'Troubled Bachelors', a comedy in three acts by AJ Stanley.

Nenagh woman appointed UL Hospitals Director of Midwifery

01 Feb 2017UL Hospitals has announced the appointment of Margaret Quigley as the Group’s first Director of Midwifery.

In this week's Nenagh Guardian news...

31 Jan 2017Submissions due on Shannon water plan – Locals encouraged to lodge submissions as Irish Water public consultation deadline approaches on February 14th...

Tipperary People and Places

30 Jan 2017In the January lecture from the Tipperary People and Places series, Paddy Ryan gave an excellent presentation on ‘The Tipperary Catholic landed gentry of the 18th Century’.

Colaiste Mhuire Thurles secleted to participate in Athletics Ireland programme

01 Feb 2017Bank of Ireland and Athletics Ireland joined forces in 2016 to launch a nationwide search amongst secondary schools to identify and foster talented athletics students and are delighted to announce the finalists.

Ireland Women's side named for opening Six Nations game against Scotland

31 Jan 2017There are five uncapped players named in the 23, with Railway Union's Ailsa Hughes set to win her first cap as she starts at scrum-half.

Scór na nÓg Finals at Waterfront Theatre Belfast

31 Jan 2017The All-Ireland Finals of Scór will be held at The Waterfront Theatre in Belfast

Burgess/Duharra's Eimear McDonnell scoops AIB Provincial Player award

31 Jan 2017Eimear McDonnell scooped the AIB Munster Camogie Club Player of the Year award thanks to her performances for the Tipperary side in 2016

Sally Pearson confirmed for Athlone Indoor meeting

31 Jan 2017At the 2012 London Olympic Games she became just the 10th female Australian track athlete to win a gold medal, smashing the Olympic record in the process.

2017 ITM Irish Stallion Trail Attracts Over 2,000 Visitors

31 Jan 2017Visitors had 28 stud farms to choose from on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th January, sandwiched between two quality days of racing at Gowran Park and Leopardstown.

