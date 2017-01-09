05 Jan 2017Expressions of interest now being sought for Leader funding - public information meeting in Burgess on January 16th.
05 Jan 2017Seán Hogan, the author of best-selling book 'The Black and Tans in North Tipperary', will be the guest speaker at Ormond Historical Society’s next lecture on Monday night, January...
09 Jan 2017England v Spain Open WRWC2017 with hosts Ireland meeting Australia on Day One
21 Dec 2016The 2017 AIT International Grand Prix is guaranteed to be a sell out for the fourth year in a row as athletics fans across the country avail of the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best talent on show in...
19 Dec 2016Prize-money will rise by €3.7 million, to a record high of €60.5 million, with the increases focused on lower grade handicaps and point of entry races.
19 Dec 201655 running events to be held weekly in Ireland in 2017 as parkrun continues to grow