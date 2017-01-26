Panto time in Upperchurch!

26 Jan 2017'The Bog Queen' will be on show at Upperchurch Community Centre this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 27th, 28th and 29th, starting each night at 8pm.read more

Online Poll

Should town centre retail outlets that have been closed down be allowed to remain vacant and unused for years?

Latest News

Comhaltas to stage first 'Eanair san Aonach' this Saturday

26 Jan 2017Ormond CCÉ are kicking off 2017 with a day of traditional music workshops and entertainment.

Festival and events advice pop-up clinics for Tipperary

25 Jan 2017This month sees the inaugural AOIFE Festival and Events Advice Clinics roll into Tipperary to engage with the 80 plus festivals and event organisers in the County.

In this week's Nenagh Guardian news...

24 Jan 2017Vision for Nenagh's town centre – Chamber of Commerce President favours controversial proposals including one-way traffic system, moving the bus stops and providing access to Nenagh Castle from Pearse St;

Latest News

Donnacha Ryan named in Ireland Six Nations squad for Scotland and Italy

23 Jan 2017Ireland travel to both Edinburgh and Rome over the course of the first two rounds of this year's Championship facing the Scots in Murrayfield on Saturday 4th February before flying to Rome to take on...

The 'Roscrea Room' in Uganda

23 Jan 2017In 2000, in response to the growing need for primary education in Uganda, Coloma Primary School was started by the Daughters of Mary and Joseph Congregation.

Puckane brothers' gift to Obama

22 Jan 2017The Corrigan Brothers of Puckane shot to stardom with their You Tube hit, 'There's No One as Irish as Barack Obama'.

Sport

Horse Racing Ireland Launches New Trainer Marketing Support Scheme

26 Jan 2017A grant of up to €1,000 per trainer, which will be paid on a pre-approval and reimbursement basis, is being made available for specified promotional purposes

Ireland Women's Squad announced for 2017 Women's Six Nations

26 Jan 2017Head Coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women's squad, sponsored by Aon, for the Women's Six Nations Championship 2017.

Tipperary Hurlers and Footballers to feature in eir Sport National League games

26 Jan 2017 For the first time ever eir Sport to  show three live GAA games simultaneously Live broadcasts expanded to 23 games including  five triple headers 22 Counties will feature in live coverage

Sport

Horse Racing Ireland Launch Student Summer Internships

25 Jan 2017The intern roles are available in HRI Marketing and Tote Ireland, a subsidiary of HRI, and will be based in HRI’s head office in Ballymany, The Curragh, Co Kildare.  Interns will also be placed in Fairyhouse,...

Government Committee to continue their consideration of Sport in Ireland

24 Jan 2017The Committee will hear presentations from the Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey and the CEO of Sport Ireland, John Treacy as well as James Galvin, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport (FIS).

3 new signings for Munster

24 Jan 2017Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams and Darren Sweetnam have all signed contract extensions, while Chris Farrell, JJ Hanrahan and James Hart will join the province next season.

