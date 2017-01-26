26 Jan 2017Ormond CCÉ are kicking off 2017 with a day of traditional music workshops and entertainment.
25 Jan 2017This month sees the inaugural AOIFE Festival and Events Advice Clinics roll into Tipperary to engage with the 80 plus festivals and event organisers in the County.
23 Jan 2017Ireland travel to both Edinburgh and Rome over the course of the first two rounds of this year's Championship facing the Scots in Murrayfield on Saturday 4th February before flying to Rome to take on...
23 Jan 2017In 2000, in response to the growing need for primary education in Uganda, Coloma Primary School was started by the Daughters of Mary and Joseph Congregation.
26 Jan 2017A grant of up to €1,000 per trainer, which will be paid on a pre-approval and reimbursement basis, is being made available for specified promotional purposes
26 Jan 2017Head Coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women's squad, sponsored by Aon, for the Women's Six Nations Championship 2017.
25 Jan 2017The intern roles are available in HRI Marketing and Tote Ireland, a subsidiary of HRI, and will be based in HRI’s head office in Ballymany, The Curragh, Co Kildare. Interns will also be placed in Fairyhouse,...
24 Jan 2017The Committee will hear presentations from the Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey and the CEO of Sport Ireland, John Treacy as well as James Galvin, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport (FIS).