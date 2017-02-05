04 Feb 2017John Hanly & Co Ltd of Ballyartella, in collaboration with Mariad Whisker, was the winner of Overall Best Product Award.
03 Feb 2017Preparations are well underway for this year's parade and entries are now being invited.
02 Feb 2017A tractor and classic car run will set out from Ballycommon village this Sunday as the curtain raises on another sponsored horse ride for a very good cause.
01 Feb 2017Friday February 3rd sees the Ardcroney Players take to the stage with their 2017 production 'Troubled Bachelors', a comedy in three acts by AJ Stanley.
01 Feb 2017Bank of Ireland and Athletics Ireland joined forces in 2016 to launch a nationwide search amongst secondary schools to identify and foster talented athletics students and are delighted to announce the finalists.
31 Jan 2017There are five uncapped players named in the 23, with Railway Union's Ailsa Hughes set to win her first cap as she starts at scrum-half.
31 Jan 2017Eimear McDonnell scooped the AIB Munster Camogie Club Player of the Year award thanks to her performances for the Tipperary side in 2016
31 Jan 2017At the 2012 London Olympic Games she became just the 10th female Australian track athlete to win a gold medal, smashing the Olympic record in the process.