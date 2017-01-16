Garda warning to firearms holders

Garda warning to firearms holders
16 Jan 2017Gardaí in Nenagh are following up on the large number of unlicensed firearms in the district.read more

Online Poll

Should extra beds be made available at Nenagh hospital to cater for North Tipperary flu patients being referred to Limerick?

Latest News

ICT grants for 186 Tipperary schools

ICT grants for 186 Tipperary schools

15 Jan 2017Local Independent TDs Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath have welcomed the announcement of €1.19 million in Information & Communications Technology funding for 186 schools in Tipperary.

Roscrea Sisters' good work in Uganda

Roscrea Sisters' good work in Uganda

14 Jan 2017Roscrea Comhaltas will next month hold a concert in aid of children in Uganda, where local nuns Sr Eileen and Sr Mona have been working for more than 40 years.

Ardcroney coffee morning for Young Africa

Ardcroney coffee morning for Young Africa

13 Jan 2017A coffee morning will be held in Ardcroney Hall this Sunday, January 15th, in aid of Young Africa, with which Lindsay Cleary of Ardcroney and Mark O’Dwyer of Kilkeary are working in Zambia.      

Latest News

Club Rince set dancing weekend in Nenagh

Club Rince set dancing weekend in Nenagh

13 Jan 2017The annual Connie Ryan Set Dancing Weekend takes place in the Abbey Court Hotel from January 15th to 17th.  

In this week's Nenagh Guardian news...

In this week's Nenagh Guardian news...

10 Jan 2017Pay for parking with your phone – Council introducing new scheme where motorists will be able to use their smart phones to pay for parking in nine Tipperary towns;  

Visiting restrictions at Nenagh hospital

Visiting restrictions at Nenagh hospital

09 Jan 2017Visiting restrictions are in place at Nenagh hospital following an outbreak of seasonal influenza.    

Sport

Willie Mullins wins Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Month for December

Willie Mullins wins Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Month for December

16 Jan 2017During December his Closutton Stud achieved a remarkable 24 wins and 13 places from his 56 starts.

Nenagh find that bit extra to reach Harty Cup semi-final

Nenagh find that bit extra to reach Harty Cup semi-final

12 Jan 2017Three extra time points from Jake Morris proved to be the crucial in Cashel

Tynan included in Munster 'A' squad for Doncaster clash

Tynan included in Munster 'A' squad for Doncaster clash

12 Jan 2017Roscrea's Alan Tynan included for the first time for the British & Irish Cup clash in Bandon

Sport

2016 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Statistics released

2016 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Statistics released

12 Jan 2017- Increase in Ownership and Horses-in-Training Figures - Significant Gains in Tote Turnover and Commercial Sponsorship - Attendance Growth of 3% - Bloodstock Sales and Exports Continue to Grow

Templemore outclass Thurles in Harty Quarter Final

Templemore outclass Thurles in Harty Quarter Final

12 Jan 2017Two goals from Ray McCormack see Our Ladys into a semi-final against Nenagh CBS

Nominations Now Open for Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards 2017

Nominations Now Open for Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards 2017

10 Jan 201710 Award Categories, with €10,000 Increase in Total Prize-Money to €80,000 

Cookies on The Nenagh Guardian website
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the The Nenagh Guardian website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
How does The Nenagh Guardian use cookies?
Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
We don't sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
Hide Message