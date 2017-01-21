20 Jan 20172016 was a busy year for Tipperary Co Council's Library Service.
20 Jan 2017Gardaí are reminding motorists not to leave valuable items in vehicles following a large number of break-ins in the Nenagh district in recent days.
19 Jan 2017Tipperary Co Council received a total of 1,173 planning applications between January 1st and December 19th December 2016.
18 Jan 2017Dublin’s premier celebration of Irish Trad & Folk Music runs from Wednesday 25th - Sunday 29th January.
19 Jan 2017 Bord Gáis Energy sign a three-year deal with the GAA for senior sponsorship and will also continue sponsorship of U-21 Championship and GAA Legends Tours Bord Gáis Energy will expand its range of...
19 Jan 2017The fundraising arm of Tipperary football, the Friends of Tipperary Football recently held their 2017 membership launch at the Horse & Jockey Hotel
17 Jan 2017The Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport will tomorrow meet John Delaney, CEO of the FAI, Páraic Duffy, Director General of the GAA and Philip Browne, CEO of the IRFU.
17 Jan 2017The former Kildare footballer has been a member of the GPA since its inception and has been involved at Executive and Officer level since 2013.