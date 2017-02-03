03 Feb 2017The Ormond Historical Society's February lecture will take place in Nenagh next Monday and will focus on the intriguing story of Winston Churchill’s Templemore-born right-hand man, Brendan Bracken.
02 Feb 2017A tractor and classic car run will set out from Ballycommon village this Sunday as the curtain raises on another sponsored horse ride for a very good cause.
01 Feb 2017UL Hospitals has announced the appointment of Margaret Quigley as the Group’s first Director of Midwifery.
31 Jan 2017Submissions due on Shannon water plan – Locals encouraged to lodge submissions as Irish Water public consultation deadline approaches on February 14th...
01 Feb 2017Bank of Ireland and Athletics Ireland joined forces in 2016 to launch a nationwide search amongst secondary schools to identify and foster talented athletics students and are delighted to announce the finalists.
31 Jan 2017There are five uncapped players named in the 23, with Railway Union's Ailsa Hughes set to win her first cap as she starts at scrum-half.
31 Jan 2017Eimear McDonnell scooped the AIB Munster Camogie Club Player of the Year award thanks to her performances for the Tipperary side in 2016
31 Jan 2017At the 2012 London Olympic Games she became just the 10th female Australian track athlete to win a gold medal, smashing the Olympic record in the process.