Visiting restrictions at Nenagh hospital

09 Jan 2017Visiting restrictions are in place at Nenagh hospital following an outbreak of seasonal influenza.

 

Roscrea Community First Responders in line for national award

09 Jan 2017

Deadline approaching for electoral boundary submissions

07 Jan 2017   

First Data to open Nenagh recruitment office

06 Jan 2017Local TD Alan Kelly has confirmed that First Data will be opening a new recruitment office in the town centre in Nenagh early in 2017.

Leader call for funding under Rural Development Programme

05 Jan 2017Expressions of interest now being sought for Leader funding - public information meeting in Burgess on January 16th.  

Best-selling historian to give Nenagh talk on Seamus Burke TD

05 Jan 2017Seán Hogan, the author of best-selling book 'The Black and Tans in North Tipperary', will be the guest speaker at Ormond Historical Society’s next lecture on Monday night, January...

Street closure as gas works return to Nenagh

04 Jan 2017A road closure order is to come into effect on Nenagh's Stafford St this week as work recommences on the town's gas, water and wastewater project.      

Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Tickets on Sale Monday 9th January as Pool Schedule Confirmed

09 Jan 2017England v Spain Open WRWC2017 with hosts Ireland meeting Australia on Day One

World Class Athletics Returning to Athlone for the AIT International Grand Prix 2017

21 Dec 2016The 2017 AIT International Grand Prix is guaranteed to be a sell out for the fourth year in a row as athletics fans across the country avail of the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best talent on show in...

Tipperary Cancer Colour Fun Run a Huge Success

21 Dec 2016The Tipperary Cancer Colour Fun Run, hosted by Tipperary Racecourse, has raised over €70,000 for two very worthy charities - the Irish Cancer Society and Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre, Tipperary

Prize-Money, Integrity, Ownership and Point-to-Points the Focus of HRIâ€™s 2017 Budget

19 Dec 2016Prize-money will rise by €3.7 million, to a record high of €60.5 million, with the increases focused on lower grade handicaps and point of entry races.  

parkrun Ireland and Vhi Announce Ground Breaking 5-year Partnership

19 Dec 201655 running events to be held weekly in Ireland in 2017 as parkrun continues to grow

Test dates confirmed for Ireland's Summer Tour of Japan

14 Dec 2016The first Test will take place on Saturday 17th June with the second Test following a week later on Saturday 24th June

