The rabbit industry in Tipperary

The rabbit industry in Tipperary
01 Jan 2017A newly published book on rabbits in Ireland during the twentieth century includes a chapter about people involved in the industry in Nenagh and Roscrea.

 

 

French town twinning for Ballina

31 Dec 2016Meetings took place in France recently to progress a town twinning arrangement between Ballina/Killaloe and Basse-Goulaine.    

Roscrea Enhancement Awards 2016

30 Dec 2016The presentation of the much anticipated 2016 Roscrea Enhancement Awards took place over the last number of weeks.

Drink driving warning for New Year weekend

29 Dec 2016Gardaí in the Nenagh district are reminding motorists that checkpoints have been stepped up over the Christmas period and this will continue over the coming days.

Success of Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival

29 Dec 2016The committee that organised the successful Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary's Church would like to thank all who helped in so many ways with the event.

In this week's Nenagh Guardian news...

28 Dec 2016Bumper Christmas trade in Nenagh - Shopping exceeds expectations and traders now enjoying further boost with good crowds turning out for the sales...

Sporting legends support opening of Cancer Clinical Trials Unit at UHL

28 Dec 2016The newly renovated Cancer Clinical Trials Unit at University Hospital Limerick was recently officially opened by Eibhlin Mulroe, CEO, Cancer Trials Ireland. The event was supported by All-Ireland winning hurlers Noel...

World Class Athletics Returning to Athlone for the AIT International Grand Prix 2017

21 Dec 2016The 2017 AIT International Grand Prix is guaranteed to be a sell out for the fourth year in a row as athletics fans across the country avail of the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best talent on show in...

Tipperary Cancer Colour Fun Run a Huge Success

21 Dec 2016The Tipperary Cancer Colour Fun Run, hosted by Tipperary Racecourse, has raised over €70,000 for two very worthy charities - the Irish Cancer Society and Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre, Tipperary

Prize-Money, Integrity, Ownership and Point-to-Points the Focus of HRIâ€™s 2017 Budget

19 Dec 2016Prize-money will rise by €3.7 million, to a record high of €60.5 million, with the increases focused on lower grade handicaps and point of entry races.  

parkrun Ireland and Vhi Announce Ground Breaking 5-year Partnership

19 Dec 201655 running events to be held weekly in Ireland in 2017 as parkrun continues to grow

Test dates confirmed for Ireland's Summer Tour of Japan

14 Dec 2016The first Test will take place on Saturday 17th June with the second Test following a week later on Saturday 24th June

Agreement Reached on Pay Terms and Expenses for Irish Stable Staff

14 Dec 2016A new pay deal from 1st January 2017 until 1st May 2019 has been agreed between the Irish Stable Staff Association (ISSA) and the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association

