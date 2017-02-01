01 Feb 2017UL Hospitals has announced the appointment of Margaret Quigley as the Group’s first Director of Midwifery.
31 Jan 2017Submissions due on Shannon water plan – Locals encouraged to lodge submissions as Irish Water public consultation deadline approaches on February 14th...
29 Jan 2017Congratulations to Mairead Delaney from Mt Heaton, Roscrea, who played a pivotal role in helping upcoming Irish band 'Picture This' reach number one in the Ireland download charts for Christmas 2016.
28 Jan 2017Templderry student Joanne Shanahan was recently awarded a PhD in Philosophy from the University Limerick after she completed a thesis on Parkinson's disease.
01 Feb 2017Bank of Ireland and Athletics Ireland joined forces in 2016 to launch a nationwide search amongst secondary schools to identify and foster talented athletics students and are delighted to announce the finalists.
31 Jan 2017There are five uncapped players named in the 23, with Railway Union's Ailsa Hughes set to win her first cap as she starts at scrum-half.
31 Jan 2017Eimear McDonnell scooped the AIB Munster Camogie Club Player of the Year award thanks to her performances for the Tipperary side in 2016
31 Jan 2017At the 2012 London Olympic Games she became just the 10th female Australian track athlete to win a gold medal, smashing the Olympic record in the process.