31 Dec 2016Meetings took place in France recently to progress a town twinning arrangement between Ballina/Killaloe and Basse-Goulaine.
30 Dec 2016The presentation of the much anticipated 2016 Roscrea Enhancement Awards took place over the last number of weeks.
29 Dec 2016The committee that organised the successful Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary's Church would like to thank all who helped in so many ways with the event.
28 Dec 2016Bumper Christmas trade in Nenagh - Shopping exceeds expectations and traders now enjoying further boost with good crowds turning out for the sales...
28 Dec 2016The newly renovated Cancer Clinical Trials Unit at University Hospital Limerick was recently officially opened by Eibhlin Mulroe, CEO, Cancer Trials Ireland. The event was supported by All-Ireland winning hurlers Noel...
21 Dec 2016The 2017 AIT International Grand Prix is guaranteed to be a sell out for the fourth year in a row as athletics fans across the country avail of the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best talent on show in...
21 Dec 2016The Tipperary Cancer Colour Fun Run, hosted by Tipperary Racecourse, has raised over €70,000 for two very worthy charities - the Irish Cancer Society and Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre, Tipperary
19 Dec 201655 running events to be held weekly in Ireland in 2017 as parkrun continues to grow
14 Dec 2016The first Test will take place on Saturday 17th June with the second Test following a week later on Saturday 24th June