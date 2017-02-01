'Troubled Bachelors' in Ardcroney

'Troubled Bachelors' in Ardcroney
01 Feb 2017Friday February 3rd sees the Ardcroney Players take to the stage with their 2017 production 'Troubled Bachelors', a comedy in three acts by AJ Stanley.read more

You favour the introduction of the one-way traffic system proposed for the centre of Nenagh?

Nenagh woman appointed UL Hospitals Director of Midwifery

01 Feb 2017UL Hospitals has announced the appointment of Margaret Quigley as the Group’s first Director of Midwifery.

In this week's Nenagh Guardian news...

31 Jan 2017Submissions due on Shannon water plan – Locals encouraged to lodge submissions as Irish Water public consultation deadline approaches on February 14th...

Tipperary People and Places

30 Jan 2017In the January lecture from the Tipperary People and Places series, Paddy Ryan gave an excellent presentation on ‘The Tipperary Catholic landed gentry of the 18th Century’.

Roscrea girl helps secure Christmas No 1

29 Jan 2017Congratulations to Mairead Delaney from Mt Heaton, Roscrea, who played a pivotal role in helping upcoming Irish band 'Picture This' reach number one in the Ireland download charts for Christmas 2016.

Templederry student writes thesis on Parkinson's disease

28 Jan 2017Templderry student Joanne Shanahan was recently awarded a PhD in Philosophy from the University Limerick after she completed a thesis on Parkinson's disease.

Improved water supply for Ballinaclough, Birdhill and The Ragg

27 Jan 2017Residents of The Beggars Seat in Ballinaclough, Nenagh, and also Birdhill and The Ragg, will benefit from a more reliable and secure water supply as a result of an investment of €600,000 by Irish Water to replace...

Colaiste Mhuire Thurles secleted to participate in Athletics Ireland programme

01 Feb 2017Bank of Ireland and Athletics Ireland joined forces in 2016 to launch a nationwide search amongst secondary schools to identify and foster talented athletics students and are delighted to announce the finalists.

Ireland Women's side named for opening Six Nations game against Scotland

31 Jan 2017There are five uncapped players named in the 23, with Railway Union's Ailsa Hughes set to win her first cap as she starts at scrum-half.

Scór na nÓg Finals at Waterfront Theatre Belfast

31 Jan 2017The All-Ireland Finals of Scór will be held at The Waterfront Theatre in Belfast

Burgess/Duharra's Eimear McDonnell scoops AIB Provincial Player award

31 Jan 2017Eimear McDonnell scooped the AIB Munster Camogie Club Player of the Year award thanks to her performances for the Tipperary side in 2016

Sally Pearson confirmed for Athlone Indoor meeting

31 Jan 2017At the 2012 London Olympic Games she became just the 10th female Australian track athlete to win a gold medal, smashing the Olympic record in the process.

2017 ITM Irish Stallion Trail Attracts Over 2,000 Visitors

31 Jan 2017Visitors had 28 stud farms to choose from on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th January, sandwiched between two quality days of racing at Gowran Park and Leopardstown.

