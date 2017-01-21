Volunteers needed in Tipperary for Lollipop Day

21 Jan 2017Oesophageal Cancer Fund needs your help on of March 3rd & 4th, 2017.

Busy year for Tipperary libraries

20 Jan 20172016 was a busy year for Tipperary Co Council's Library Service.

Vehicle break-ins in Nenagh, Dunkerrin and Newport

20 Jan 2017Gardaí are reminding motorists not to leave valuable items in vehicles following a large number of break-ins in the Nenagh district in recent days.

First Data invites candidates for Nenagh jobs

19 Jan 2017US company creates web page for prospective candidates to put forward their interest in any of the 300 positions that will become available at Stereame.

Almost 1,200 planning applications in Tipperary

19 Jan 2017Tipperary Co Council received a total of 1,173 planning applications between January 1st and December 19th December 2016.    

Portroe man Gerry to play at Dublin TradFest

18 Jan 2017Dublin’s premier celebration of Irish Trad & Folk Music runs from Wednesday 25th - Sunday 29th January.

Clans and Surnames workshop in Nenagh

18 Jan 2017Bookings can now be made for a Clans and Surnames of Ireland workshop taking place at Nenagh's Abbey Court Hotel in May.

Seamus Callanan helps announce Bord Gáis Energy as new GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

19 Jan 2017 Bord Gáis Energy sign a three-year deal with the GAA for senior sponsorship and will also continue sponsorship of U-21 Championship and GAA Legends Tours Bord Gáis Energy will expand its range of...

Friends of Tipperary Football Membership launch

19 Jan 2017The fundraising arm of Tipperary football, the Friends of Tipperary Football recently held their 2017 membership launch at the Horse & Jockey Hotel

Four Irish riders confirmed for An Post Chain Reaction Team 2017

18 Jan 2017The line-up for the 2017 An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly racing team was officially announced with a 15-man squad named

Government Committee to begin series of meetings on sport in Ireland

17 Jan 2017The Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport will tomorrow meet John Delaney, CEO of the FAI, Páraic Duffy, Director General of the GAA and Philip Browne, CEO of the IRFU.

Dermot Earley appointed new GPA Chief

17 Jan 2017The former Kildare footballer has been a member of the GPA since its inception and has been involved at Executive and Officer level since 2013.

Historic Goffs Thyestes Chasea attracts an entry of 40 Horses

17 Jan 2017Gordon Elliott has entered 12 horses for the historic Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on Thursday, January 26th January

